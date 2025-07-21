Daring Hospital Murder: Arrests Made in Chandan Mishra Case
Four arrests have been made in connection to gangster Chandan Mishra's murder inside a Patna hospital. The prime suspect, Tauseef, his cousin Nishu Khan, and two associates were apprehended in Kolkata and are now in Patna on police remand. A viral CCTV footage captured the attack.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, four individuals have been arrested by the Bihar Police in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra. The incident, which took place inside a private hospital in Patna, has left the city in shock.
The arrests were made possible through a joint operation involving the Kolkata Police and the Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday. The key suspect, Tauseef, along with his cousin Nishu Khan and two others, were transferred to Patna on transit remand.
Chandan Mishra, previously convicted and on parole, was gunned down by five armed men inside the hospital's ICU. A viral CCTV footage has been instrumental in identifying Tauseef. Authorities are actively searching for the remaining assailants, while formalities to secure their police remand continue.
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes at Kerala Hospital: Minister Faces Protests
Kerala Health Minister Faces Heat as Hospital Tragedy Sparks Protests
Kerala Health Minister Faces Backlash Over Hospital Collapse Tragedy
Muharram Feast Turns Tragic: 70 Hospitalized, One Dead
CCTV Footage Exposes Milkman's Alleged Spitting Incident in Lucknow