Daring Hospital Murder: Arrests Made in Chandan Mishra Case

In a significant development, four individuals have been arrested by the Bihar Police in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra. The incident, which took place inside a private hospital in Patna, has left the city in shock.

The arrests were made possible through a joint operation involving the Kolkata Police and the Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday. The key suspect, Tauseef, along with his cousin Nishu Khan and two others, were transferred to Patna on transit remand.

Chandan Mishra, previously convicted and on parole, was gunned down by five armed men inside the hospital's ICU. A viral CCTV footage has been instrumental in identifying Tauseef. Authorities are actively searching for the remaining assailants, while formalities to secure their police remand continue.