Electoral Roll Concerns Loom Over Bihar Assembly

In Bihar's legislative assembly, opposition members raised concerns about a special revision of electoral rolls potentially disenfranchising poor voters. The Speaker allowed discussion after days of protest. Concerns were voiced by opposition leaders over perceived biases in the Electoral Commission's actions, while government leaders assured protection of genuine voters.

The Bihar Assembly witnessed heated discussions on Thursday as opposition members voiced worries that the special intensive revision of electoral rolls could result in many poor voters being disenfranchised before upcoming polls. Dressed in black as a form of protest, opposition leaders were finally permitted to speak by Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav on the penultimate day of the monsoon session.

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition, opened the debate with an apology for previous misconduct by RJD colleagues but also insisted that members of the ruling government should express regret for their behavior. He called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ensure that no genuine voter's name is removed during this revision process.

Congress leader Shakil Ahmed Khan labeled the revision a gimmick allegedly orchestrated by the BJP. CPI(ML) member Mehboob Alam suggested a conspiracy to deprive marginalized groups of voting rights, while CPI(M)'s Ajay Kushwaha demanded the review be halted. Despite assurances from JD(U) and BJP leaders, the session concluded with opposition members staging a walkout, leading to an adjournment.

