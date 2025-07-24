Escalating Tensions: Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict Intensifies

The long-standing border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has erupted into violent conflict, with a Thai F-16 fighter jet bombing targets across the border. These clashes have tragically claimed the lives of at least nine civilians, including a young child, with each side blaming the other for initiating the hostilities.

Thailand, having closed its border with Cambodia, accuses its neighbor of aggressive actions, including firing heavy artillery on civilian areas. The Thai government has warned of intensified self-defense measures if the attacks persist. Meanwhile, Cambodia condemns Thailand's air strikes, labeling them as unprovoked aggression threatening their sovereignty.

The skirmishes, centered around the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple, have forced tens of thousands from their homes seeking safety. Amidst the violence, both countries have exchanged diplomatic expulsion of envoys, sparking an international diplomatic crisis with historical territorial tensions underlying the conflict.

