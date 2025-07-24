Voter Roll Dispute: Gyanesh Kumar Defends Electoral Integrity in Bihar

Facing criticism over the voter roll revision in Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar questioned the integrity of the electoral process, asking if the commission can be influenced to include ineligible voters, like the deceased or those registered multiple times.

Kumar's remarks follow intensified attacks from opposition parties who claim that the special intensive revision may disenfranchise millions of eligible citizens. According to Kumar, a transparent voter list is the foundation of fair elections and a strong democracy in India.

During the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), officials discovered that over 52 lakh voters were absent from their registered addresses and another 18 lakh were deceased, prompting concerns over the integrity of the electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)