TTV Dhinakaran Rejoins NDA: A Strategic Maneuver Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls

In a strategic political maneuver, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu. This move comes months after the party's departure due to 'betrayal' issues with the AIADMK bloc.

The reunion was marked by the AMMK leader's meeting with BJP's Piyush Goyal, signaling a united front to challenge the ruling DMK.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK chief, and other NDA allies hailed the return, seeing it as an opportunity to put an end to DMK's reign and restore 'Amma's legacy' in Tamil Nadu politics.