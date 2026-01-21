TTV Dhinakaran Rejoins NDA: A Strategic Maneuver Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls
TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK rejoins the NDA in Tamil Nadu, ending previous conflicts with AIADMK. Welcomed by senior BJP figures, this alliance aims to challenge the DMK in upcoming elections. Despite past rivalries, the move signifies a united front to oust DMK's rule and restore 'Amma's golden rule.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:33 IST
In a strategic political maneuver, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu. This move comes months after the party's departure due to 'betrayal' issues with the AIADMK bloc.
The reunion was marked by the AMMK leader's meeting with BJP's Piyush Goyal, signaling a united front to challenge the ruling DMK.
Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK chief, and other NDA allies hailed the return, seeing it as an opportunity to put an end to DMK's reign and restore 'Amma's legacy' in Tamil Nadu politics.
