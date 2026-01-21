Left Menu

TTV Dhinakaran Rejoins NDA: A Strategic Maneuver Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls

TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK rejoins the NDA in Tamil Nadu, ending previous conflicts with AIADMK. Welcomed by senior BJP figures, this alliance aims to challenge the DMK in upcoming elections. Despite past rivalries, the move signifies a united front to oust DMK's rule and restore 'Amma's golden rule.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:33 IST
TTV Dhinakaran Rejoins NDA: A Strategic Maneuver Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls
TTV Dhinakaran
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political maneuver, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu. This move comes months after the party's departure due to 'betrayal' issues with the AIADMK bloc.

The reunion was marked by the AMMK leader's meeting with BJP's Piyush Goyal, signaling a united front to challenge the ruling DMK.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK chief, and other NDA allies hailed the return, seeing it as an opportunity to put an end to DMK's reign and restore 'Amma's legacy' in Tamil Nadu politics.

TRENDING

1
Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

 India
2
Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

 Global
3
Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

 Switzerland
4
Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026