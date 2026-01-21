AMMK's Return Strengthens NDA Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu witnessed a significant shift as Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the return of the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The coalition, now bolstered under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is poised to contest the upcoming state assembly elections with renewed strength.

This development follows the AMMK's departure from the AIADMK-led coalition months earlier, citing betrayal as the cause. However, with apparent signs of reconciliation and understanding, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami extended a warm welcome to Dhinakaran back into the NDA fold.

The BJP's key strategist, Amit Shah, emphasized that the people of Tamil Nadu are ready to reject the corrupt practices of the current DMK leadership and are prepared to support the Modi-led NDA for a future of prosperity. Dhinakaran reciprocated the sentiments, vowing commitment to collaborate fully with the NDA to unseat the ruling DMK in the forthcoming elections.

