Opposition Stalls Goa Assembly Over Minister's Unanswered TCP Board Query

The opposition disrupted the Goa assembly session after Minister Vishwajit Rane declined to answer a query about the Town and Country Planning Board, citing legal constraints. Despite pressure, Rane maintained that the issue was sub judice. Proceedings were paused due to the ruckus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition in Goa's assembly disrupted proceedings on Thursday, objecting to Minister Vishwajit Rane's refusal to answer questions regarding the Town and Country Planning Board due to legal constraints. This standoff took place during the ongoing monsoon session.

The uproar unfolded as RGP MLA Viresh Borkar inquired about the TCP Board's constitution. Minister Rane maintained that the matter was sub judice, and he adhered to House rules that restrict discussions on ongoing court cases.

Opposition leaders, including Yuri Alemao and Venzy Viegas, challenged this stance, citing prior debates on issues of public importance like the Mhadei river dispute. The intense situation forced Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to adjourn the session briefly after attempts to calm the scene failed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

