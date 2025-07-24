Escalating Tensions at the Thai-Cambodian Border

Recent clashes have reignited tensions at the disputed Thai-Cambodian border, with exchanges of gunfire, shelling, and airstrikes resulting in civilian casualties. The skirmishes are the latest in a series of conflicts over long-contested territorial claims, with roots tracing back to colonial-era cartography.

In a significant escalation, tensions were further inflamed after a diplomatic fallout, including the expulsion of diplomats and economic sanctions. The situation has sparked nationalistic fervor in both countries, leading to internal political strife. Thailand's response included severed connections and increased military presence at the border.

The dispute's legacy dates back to a 1907 French colonial map and the contentious Preah Vihear temple, awarded to Cambodia by the International Court of Justice in 1962. Despite international efforts, the border remains a flashpoint in Thai-Cambodian relations, with both sides refusing to concede ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)