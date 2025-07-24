Escalating Tensions: Thai Fighter Jet Strikes Cambodian Targets Amid Border Dispute

Tension between Thailand and Cambodia escalated on Thursday with deadly skirmishes along their disputed border. A Thai F-16 fighter jet bombed Cambodian targets, which both nations acknowledge, leading to at least 12 fatalities, predominantly civilians. The Thai army reported that six F-16 jets were prepared for deployment, with one engaging in combat and destroying a Cambodian military site. Each country blames the other for initiating the conflict.

In retaliation, Cambodia condemned Thailand's incursion and bombing on its territory. The Thai government accused Cambodia of artillery attacks, resulting in civilian deaths, and subsequently closed the border. Accusations over landmines in the hotspot further inflamed the situation, with each side denying responsibility. The conflict emerges from a long-standing territorial dispute over the Ta Moan Thom temple area, rekindled recently following the death of a Cambodian soldier.

The global arena has taken notice, with ASEAN leaders urging de-escalation and China expressing willingness to mediate. Thai civilians in border regions are taking shelter amid the gunfire, while calls for diplomatic resolution continue. Both sides remain on high alert, with political and military leaders aiming to navigate the conundrum carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)