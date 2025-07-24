Left Menu

Greece and Libya Initiate Talks on Mediterranean Economic Zones

Greece has invited Libya's government to negotiate demarcation of exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean, seeking to improve relations strained by a previous maritime deal involving Turkey. This effort is part of Greece's broader strategy to manage hydrocarbon resources near Crete and address migration issues originating from Libya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:43 IST
Greece and Libya Initiate Talks on Mediterranean Economic Zones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has extended an invitation to Libya's internationally recognised government to commence discussions on setting exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean Sea. This initiative is intended to mend relations with Libya, which have been challenging due to a 2019 maritime agreement between Libya and Turkey.

According to Mitsotakis, Greece is keen to engage with the Tripoli government on defining a continental shelf and economic zones. Greece recently opened bidding for hydrocarbon resource development near Crete, a move Libya opposed, claiming territorial infringement.

Libya has been politically fragile since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi, resulting in a divided nation. Despite difficulties, Greece aims to maintain open dialogue with both the Tripoli and Benghazi administrations. Additionally, Greece has tightened migration policies due to increased arrivals from Libya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025