Greece and Libya Initiate Talks on Mediterranean Economic Zones

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has extended an invitation to Libya's internationally recognised government to commence discussions on setting exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean Sea. This initiative is intended to mend relations with Libya, which have been challenging due to a 2019 maritime agreement between Libya and Turkey.

According to Mitsotakis, Greece is keen to engage with the Tripoli government on defining a continental shelf and economic zones. Greece recently opened bidding for hydrocarbon resource development near Crete, a move Libya opposed, claiming territorial infringement.

Libya has been politically fragile since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi, resulting in a divided nation. Despite difficulties, Greece aims to maintain open dialogue with both the Tripoli and Benghazi administrations. Additionally, Greece has tightened migration policies due to increased arrivals from Libya.

