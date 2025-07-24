Meghalaya on High Alert: Coordinated Efforts Curb Influx Amid Assam Evictions
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has instructed local authorities and police to remain vigilant against potential illegal immigration due to Assam's eviction drives. A high-level meeting was held to coordinate efforts, emphasizing collaboration between government departments and community leaders to maintain law and order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, has issued alerts to district officials concerning potential illegal immigration linked to ongoing eviction operations in neighboring Assam.
During a recent high-level meeting, which involved top officials including the Chief Secretary and the DGP, the focus was on assessing the impact of the eviction drives.
Authorities are working closely with community organizations to monitor border areas, ensuring no infiltration occurs, following directives to maintain strict vigilance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Law and Order: Stability and Strategic Growth
Assam Police Pushes Back Illegal Immigrants to Bangladesh Amid Controversy
Tragic Turn: Businessman's Murder Highlights Law and Order Concerns in Patna
Assam's Stand: Pushing Back Illegal Immigrants
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government's Law and Order Failures