Meghalaya on High Alert: Coordinated Efforts Curb Influx Amid Assam Evictions

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, has issued alerts to district officials concerning potential illegal immigration linked to ongoing eviction operations in neighboring Assam.

During a recent high-level meeting, which involved top officials including the Chief Secretary and the DGP, the focus was on assessing the impact of the eviction drives.

Authorities are working closely with community organizations to monitor border areas, ensuring no infiltration occurs, following directives to maintain strict vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)