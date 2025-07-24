Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Approves Report on Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Tragedy

The Karnataka cabinet has accepted the report by Justice John Michael D’Cunha on the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede. The incident, during an RCB victory celebration, resulted in 11 deaths. Legal action will be taken against involved private organizations, and a departmental inquiry will be initiated for officers named in the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:59 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Approves Report on Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet has endorsed the findings of Justice John Michael D'Cunha's investigation report on the tragic stampede that occurred near Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. This unfortunate incident claimed 11 lives and left many injured.

The cabinet, following their meeting, stated their intent to pursue legal action against several private organizations involved in the event, as confirmed by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil. Targeted parties include the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and DNA Entertainment Networks.

Additionally, a departmental inquiry is set to investigate government officials implicated by the report. The judicial probe was initiated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shortly after the incident. High-ranking police officials, including Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, faced suspension in the wake of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025