Karnataka Cabinet Approves Report on Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Tragedy

The Karnataka cabinet has endorsed the findings of Justice John Michael D'Cunha's investigation report on the tragic stampede that occurred near Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. This unfortunate incident claimed 11 lives and left many injured.

The cabinet, following their meeting, stated their intent to pursue legal action against several private organizations involved in the event, as confirmed by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil. Targeted parties include the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and DNA Entertainment Networks.

Additionally, a departmental inquiry is set to investigate government officials implicated by the report. The judicial probe was initiated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shortly after the incident. High-ranking police officials, including Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, faced suspension in the wake of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)