Global Trade Tensions: The U.S. Tariff Impact
Maria Zakharova from the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized U.S. trade policy under President Trump, highlighting risks for global economic stability. Trump's aggressive tariffs and threats of sanctions against Russia add to international tensions and threaten to fragment the world economy.
- Country:
- Russia
Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, issued a stern warning about the economic risks associated with the United States' rising trade tariffs under President Donald Trump. Speaking on Thursday, she highlighted potential dangers not only to the U.S. economy but also to global financial stability.
Zakharova's remarks were in response to Trump's trade policies, which include substantial increases in tariffs on imported goods targeting numerous countries. The policies have ignited significant international discourse about the potential fallout from a 'trade war' scenario, threatening economic fragmentation.
Moreover, Trump escalated tensions by threatening new sanctions against Russia and its trading partners unless agreements are reached concerning the Ukraine peace deal. Zakharova emphasized that such U.S. actions have introduced fresh instability into the already complex web of international trade relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for International Trade Success with Mega Roadshows
Sanction Stalemate: Slovakia Blocks EU's Russia Sanctions Package
Slovaks request delay in EU vote on new Russia sanctions
EU Faces Hurdles in Latest Russia Sanctions Package
Farmers Face Fertilizer Fallout Amid Russia Sanctions Threat