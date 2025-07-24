Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, issued a stern warning about the economic risks associated with the United States' rising trade tariffs under President Donald Trump. Speaking on Thursday, she highlighted potential dangers not only to the U.S. economy but also to global financial stability.

Zakharova's remarks were in response to Trump's trade policies, which include substantial increases in tariffs on imported goods targeting numerous countries. The policies have ignited significant international discourse about the potential fallout from a 'trade war' scenario, threatening economic fragmentation.

Moreover, Trump escalated tensions by threatening new sanctions against Russia and its trading partners unless agreements are reached concerning the Ukraine peace deal. Zakharova emphasized that such U.S. actions have introduced fresh instability into the already complex web of international trade relations.

