Karnataka-Goa Clash Over Mahadayi River Project Intensifies

The dispute over the Mahadayi river project between Karnataka and Goa intensifies, with Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar pushing back against Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's remarks. Shivakumar emphasizes Karnataka's entitlement and plans to meet central leaders to advance the project, dismissing Goa's objections as politicization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated dispute over the Mahadayi river project, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar lambasted Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, accusing him of losing his "mental balance." Shivakumar stood firm on Karnataka's rights to proceed with the project, disputing any obstruction from the Goa government.

Shivakumar, also serving as Karnataka's water resources minister, reiterated the project was within Karnataka's jurisdiction and underlined the state's determination to push ahead. He expressed plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers to discuss the matter further.

As tensions flare, the Karnataka government stresses the importance of unity among its MPs and seeks to mount pressure on union ministers to ensure the project's progress, despite Goa's plan to file a contempt petition against Karnataka in the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

