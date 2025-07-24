Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Karnataka Voter Cheating

Rahul Gandhi claims to have 'concrete 100% proof' of voter manipulation in a Karnataka constituency, accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of not fulfilling its responsibilities. The ECI responds, urging patience for judicial proceedings. Gandhi alleges systemic electoral fraud, voicing concerns over voter list irregularities and accusing the EC of theft.

Rahul Gandhi asserted Thursday that the Congress possesses 'concrete 100% proof' of the Election Commission of India (ECI) permitting fraudulent activities in a Karnataka constituency. Warning the ECI of potential repercussions, Gandhi emphasized that his party will pursue the alleged wrongdoing.

The Election Commission countered by suggesting patience for the legal process, stating that accusations should wait for the High Court's decision if an election petition has been lodged. Gandhi criticized the ECI for not performing its duties effectively and alleged that the commission was acting against its mandate.

Amid the controversy, Gandhi announced evidence of voter list anomalies, such as unwarranted additions and deletions, particularly in Bihar. He accused official malfeasance behind the scenes, warning of systematic electoral fraud across multiple constituencies.

