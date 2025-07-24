India-Israel Defense Ties: A Strategic Partnership on the Rise

On Thursday, Israel reiterated its stance on India as a 'key strategic ally,' underscoring a resilient relationship amidst challenging times. Discussions focused on broadening defense and strategic partnerships with a spotlight on R&D collaboration and joint manufacturing efforts.

The announcement came after Major General (Res) Amir Baram's inaugural official visit to India. Meetings with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh strengthened ties, with both sides agreeing to structural enhancements for bilateral defense cooperation.

The collaboration also includes insights from Israel's Operation Rising Lion. Baram's engagements with Indian defense firms aim to foster new industrial partnerships, with a long-term outlook on enhancing Indo-Israeli defense dynamics.