India-Israel Defense Ties: A Strategic Partnership on the Rise

Israel and India discuss expanding their defense partnership focusing on R&D collaborations and joint manufacturing. High-level meetings assert the resilience and strategic importance of their alliance, emphasizing defense-industrial collaboration. This is further reinforced by Israel's emerging technology demonstrated in Operation Rising Lion against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday, Israel reiterated its stance on India as a 'key strategic ally,' underscoring a resilient relationship amidst challenging times. Discussions focused on broadening defense and strategic partnerships with a spotlight on R&D collaboration and joint manufacturing efforts.

The announcement came after Major General (Res) Amir Baram's inaugural official visit to India. Meetings with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh strengthened ties, with both sides agreeing to structural enhancements for bilateral defense cooperation.

The collaboration also includes insights from Israel's Operation Rising Lion. Baram's engagements with Indian defense firms aim to foster new industrial partnerships, with a long-term outlook on enhancing Indo-Israeli defense dynamics.

