Goa Assembly Clash Over Land Bill: Fear vs. Fact

The ruling BJP in Goa has found itself defending the controversial Goa Escheats, Forfeiture and Bona Vacantia Bill 2024 after a video from Congress MLA Alvares Ferreira accused the government of orchestrating a land grab.

In response to Ferreira's allegations, state revenue minister Atanasio Monserratte addressed the assembly, stating that the Bill, rooted in Article 296 of the Constitution, aims to protect Goan lands from illegal encroachments. Monserratte accused Ferreira of sowing fear through misinformation.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant supported stringent actions against land grabbers, accusing the Congress of negligence on the issue when it was in power. The BJP-led government has formed a special investigation team, resulting in 30 cases and several arrests.

