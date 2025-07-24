Left Menu

Goa Assembly Clash Over Land Bill: Fear vs. Fact

In Goa, a dispute erupted as a Congress MLA accused the ruling BJP government of an 'official land grab' through the Goa Escheats, Forfeiture and Bona Vacantia Bill 2024. The BJP claims the Bill safeguards vacant lands against encroachment. The debate intensified with the Chief Minister defending the government's stance.

Updated: 24-07-2025 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The ruling BJP in Goa has found itself defending the controversial Goa Escheats, Forfeiture and Bona Vacantia Bill 2024 after a video from Congress MLA Alvares Ferreira accused the government of orchestrating a land grab.

In response to Ferreira's allegations, state revenue minister Atanasio Monserratte addressed the assembly, stating that the Bill, rooted in Article 296 of the Constitution, aims to protect Goan lands from illegal encroachments. Monserratte accused Ferreira of sowing fear through misinformation.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant supported stringent actions against land grabbers, accusing the Congress of negligence on the issue when it was in power. The BJP-led government has formed a special investigation team, resulting in 30 cases and several arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

