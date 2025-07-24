Left Menu

Central Government Boosts Hiring with Mission Recruitment and Rozgar Melas

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that the central government's process of filling vacancies is ongoing and responsive to departmental needs. As of March 2021, there are over 40 million sanctioned posts. Recent initiatives like Mission Recruitment and Rozgar Melas expedite the filling of vacancies across various ministries and departments.

Updated: 24-07-2025 16:37 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh revealed on Thursday that the filling of vacancies within the central government is a continuous effort dictated by departmental needs.

As reported in a written response to the Rajya Sabha, there were 40,35,203 sanctioned positions across various ministries as of March 2021. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, noted that each ministry is responsible for tracking vacancies and new appointments.

Singh detailed recent initiatives like Mission Recruitment, which since June 2022, has accelerated hiring processes in a mission-mode approach. Additionally, Rozgar Melas held across 45-50 cities facilitate time-efficient recruitment, further streamlining appointments in central government roles.

