Uttar Pradesh Police Training Center: Suspension Follows Protest

Two senior officials from the 26th Battalion Provincial Armed Constabulary were suspended following a protest by women police recruits over poor living conditions. Allegations of inadequate facilities and privacy concerns prompted action by senior police authorities, resulting in further administrative changes at the training center.

In a significant development, two senior officials from the 26th Battalion Provincial Armed Constabulary were placed under suspension following a protest by women police recruits. The recruits had raised serious concerns about inadequate living conditions and a lack of privacy at their training barracks.

The protest, which took place at the Provincial Armed Constabulary campus, highlighted grievances over the absence of proper facilities, forcing trainees to resort to bathing in open conditions. This incident has sparked a broader discussion on the management and supervision within the training center.

Acting promptly on these grievances, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna suspended the officials for their oversight. The government executed further administrative changes to ensure an immediate remedy to the conditions, with infrastructure development underway.

