A Nation Divided: Abortion Views in Post-Roe America

Three years post the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion bans, about two-thirds of U.S. adults still believe in legalized abortion. The AP-NORC poll highlights varied state responses, with some enforcing strict bans. Despite divisions, strong support exists for abortion in cases of medical emergencies or severe fetal abnormalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Three years after the Supreme Court's pivotal decision allowing state abortion bans, a majority of American adults continue to advocate for legalized abortion, according to a new AP-NORC poll. About 64% of respondents believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases, reflecting a consistent public opinion.

The aftermath of the June 2022 ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has led states to adopt diverse stances, with twelve implementing complete bans and others enforcing restrictions after six weeks. However, support for legalized abortion in specific instances—like medical emergencies or fetal abnormalities—remains overwhelmingly high across the nation.

Despite political divides, particularly between Democrats and Republicans, the debate over abortion rights underscores critical concerns about women's health and legal access. The poll also reveals nuanced support for inter-state abortion access and the legal protection of healthcare providers involved in abortion services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

