High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and E3 Talks in Istanbul
Delegations have gathered at Iran's Istanbul consulate for pivotal talks with the E3 group, comprising France, Britain, and Germany. The dialogue aims to address Tehran's nuclear activities and avert potential sanctions. Iran's firm stance on uranium enrichment continues to be a key issue in the negotiations.
On Friday, key delegations convened at Iran's Istanbul consulate for critical talks with the E3 group, which includes France, Britain, and Germany. Diplomatic sources confirmed to Reuters that this marks the first direct engagement since recent U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iranian nuclear facilities.
The E3 diplomats aim to assess Tehran's willingness to negotiate and potentially reach a compromise, thereby avoiding increased international sanctions. Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, reiterated the nation's steadfast position ahead of discussions, emphasizing that their uranium enrichment program remains non-negotiable.
Araqchi asserted via state media, "Our uranium enrichment will continue; we will not give up this right of the Iranian people." He stressed that the Istanbul talks are a continuation of prior negotiations, conveying that Iran's clear and unchanged stance should be acknowledged globally.
