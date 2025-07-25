Left Menu

Villagers Demand Justice: Protest Erupts Over Unsolved Murder Case

Villagers in Maharashtra's Beed district held a 'rasta roko' protest demanding arrests in the murder case of businessman Mahadev Munde. The incident remains unsolved since October 2023, leading to public frustration and calls for a special investigation team as the police have made no arrests.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A highway in Maharashtra's Beed district became the site of a tense 'rasta roko' protest as villagers demanded justice for the murder of local businessman Mahadev Munde.

The case, which dates back to October 2023, has seen little progress, with no arrests made by the Beed police.

This lack of action has led the villagers, including the sarpanch Rajabhau Fad, to call for a special investigation team to apprehend the killers, reflecting growing frustration in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

