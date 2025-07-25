Villagers Demand Justice: Protest Erupts Over Unsolved Murder Case

A highway in Maharashtra's Beed district became the site of a tense 'rasta roko' protest as villagers demanded justice for the murder of local businessman Mahadev Munde.

The case, which dates back to October 2023, has seen little progress, with no arrests made by the Beed police.

This lack of action has led the villagers, including the sarpanch Rajabhau Fad, to call for a special investigation team to apprehend the killers, reflecting growing frustration in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)