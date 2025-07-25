Left Menu

Assam's Second Capital: A New Era of Governance in Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the establishment of ministerial and official offices in Dibrugarh, aimed at developing it as the state's second capital. The initiative seeks to enhance governance accessibility. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore, underscores the government's commitment to decentralizing administrative operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:45 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for new government offices in Dibrugarh on Friday, marking a step forward in the state's plan to make the city its second capital. This move represents an effort to decentralize governance and bring it closer to citizens.

'Today, I laid the foundation stone of the offices of ministers and senior officials in Dibrugarh,' Sarma stated in a social media post, emphasizing the importance of diversifying governance. Once construction is complete, government leaders including Sarma will spend significant time in the city to ensure effective decision-making and continuity in administration.

The project, costing Rs 65 crore, will include new offices for ministers and senior officials, along with dedicated spaces for the chief secretary and additional chief secretary. The initiative follows the previous inauguration of the Chief Minister's secretariat in Dibrugarh, reinforcing its role as an administrative hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

