Election Commission Sets Stage for 17th Vice Presidential Vote in India

The Election Commission of India has appointed Rajya Sabha Secretary General P.C. Mody as the returning officer for the upcoming vice presidential election, necessitated by Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected resignation. The election will form an electoral college of MPs to vote within 30 days of notification issuance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, the Election Commission of India has announced the appointment of Rajya Sabha Secretary General P.C. Mody as the returning officer for the upcoming vice presidential elections. This decision comes in the wake of Jagdeep Dhankhar's unforeseen resignation due to health concerns.

Mody's appointment follows consultations with the Ministry of Law and Justice and consent from the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha. The election will establish an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament, with all eligible members set to cast their votes.

The election, prompted by Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Indian Constitution, must occur swiftly following the vacancy. The process allows a 30-day period for the electoral college to vote after notification is issued, ensuring a seamless transition in leadership.

