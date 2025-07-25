Controversy Erupts Over Slum Demolition Notices in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised serious allegations against the BJP-led Delhi government, claiming that demolition notices have been served to slum clusters in Shalimar Bagh and Shahdara.

At a press conference, AAP's Leader of Opposition Atishi criticized the government's actions, pointing out that BJP had previously promised to retain slums while offering housing alternatives. Yet, despite assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several slum demolitions have occurred in the past six months. Notices have now reached Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's constituency.

AAP insists this move is part of an 'anti-poor policy' and pledges to oppose it vigorously. Former MLA Vandana Kumari emphasized that AAP has always ensured housing before any slum demolition, contrasting with the current government's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)