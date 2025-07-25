China's Diplomatic Role in Cambodia-Thailand Tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed China's intention to mediate in the ongoing tensions between Cambodia and Thailand. Speaking in Beijing, Wang pledged to uphold a fair and neutral stance in efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

The foreign minister addressed the recent clashes, which have resulted in casualties, as 'deeply distressing and concerning.' His remarks were made during discussions with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Wang attributed the root of the conflict to historical issues stemming from Western colonialism, emphasizing the need for calm and careful resolution.

