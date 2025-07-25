Opposition Criticizes Left Government Over Controversial Jailbreak
The Congress-led UDF criticized Kerala's Left government following the escape of Govindachamy, a convict in the 2011 Soumya murder case. They allege government incompetence and inside help facilitated the jailbreak. Opposition leaders demand investigations while the convict was captured hours after his escape.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has accused Kerala's Left government of incompetence following the escape of Govindachamy, a convicted criminal in the notable 2011 Soumya murder case.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the state's prison conditions, alleging that convicts receive preferential treatment. Satheesan cited this as a failure of the state's governance.
Calls for deeper investigation, including a CBI probe, have surfaced with allegations of inside assistance in Govindachamy's escape. The convict was eventually apprehended within the city's bounds.
