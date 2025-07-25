Opposition Criticizes Left Government Over Controversial Jailbreak

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has accused Kerala's Left government of incompetence following the escape of Govindachamy, a convicted criminal in the notable 2011 Soumya murder case.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the state's prison conditions, alleging that convicts receive preferential treatment. Satheesan cited this as a failure of the state's governance.

Calls for deeper investigation, including a CBI probe, have surfaced with allegations of inside assistance in Govindachamy's escape. The convict was eventually apprehended within the city's bounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)