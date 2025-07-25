ICC Scrutiny on Hungary: Netanyahu's Budapest Visit Sparks Controversy

In a controversial move, a panel of judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has reported Hungary to the court's oversight body for its failure to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his state visit to Budapest in April. The panel argues that this failure undermines the ICC's authority to bring accused individuals to justice.

Netanyahu, accused alongside former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant of crimes against humanity linked to the Gaza conflict, was warmly welcomed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, despite an ICC warrant. Both Israel and Hungary have rejected the charges, with Orban defending the non-arrest and criticizing Hungary's limited commitment to the court.

The ICC depends on international cooperation, as it lacks its own enforcement mechanism. The court's oversight body, the Assembly of States Parties, has limited authority to penalize Hungary and will address the matter further at its upcoming annual meeting in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)