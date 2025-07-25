Left Menu

ICC Scrutiny on Hungary: Netanyahu's Budapest Visit Sparks Controversy

Hungary drew criticism from the ICC for not arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Budapest, undermining the court's mandate. The ICC has limited powers to sanction Hungary, as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban defended the decision. This incident highlights tensions with the ICC and ongoing Gaza crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, a panel of judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has reported Hungary to the court's oversight body for its failure to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his state visit to Budapest in April. The panel argues that this failure undermines the ICC's authority to bring accused individuals to justice.

Netanyahu, accused alongside former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant of crimes against humanity linked to the Gaza conflict, was warmly welcomed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, despite an ICC warrant. Both Israel and Hungary have rejected the charges, with Orban defending the non-arrest and criticizing Hungary's limited commitment to the court.

The ICC depends on international cooperation, as it lacks its own enforcement mechanism. The court's oversight body, the Assembly of States Parties, has limited authority to penalize Hungary and will address the matter further at its upcoming annual meeting in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

