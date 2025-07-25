Midnight Raid: Himachal Cracks Down on Illegal Mining

A late-night raid targeting illegal mining activities was executed by the Una district administration in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the confiscation of three tippers and a poclain machine, disclosed officials on Friday.

The operation unfolded around midnight in the Fatehpur area along the Swan River, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal alongside mining department personnel.

Jatin Lal highlighted the enforcement of a 'zero tolerance' stance against unsanctioned and environmentally harmful mining practices, underscoring ongoing actions to conserve natural resources and sustain ecological balance. District Mining Officer Neeraj Kant also participated in the nocturnal crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)