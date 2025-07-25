Left Menu

Midnight Raid: Himachal Cracks Down on Illegal Mining

In Himachal Pradesh's Una district, a late-night operation led to the seizure of illegal mining equipment. Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal emphasized a zero-tolerance policy and reiterated a commitment to safeguarding natural resources. Strict actions against offenders are promised to preserve ecological balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:15 IST
A late-night raid targeting illegal mining activities was executed by the Una district administration in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the confiscation of three tippers and a poclain machine, disclosed officials on Friday.

The operation unfolded around midnight in the Fatehpur area along the Swan River, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal alongside mining department personnel.

Jatin Lal highlighted the enforcement of a 'zero tolerance' stance against unsanctioned and environmentally harmful mining practices, underscoring ongoing actions to conserve natural resources and sustain ecological balance. District Mining Officer Neeraj Kant also participated in the nocturnal crackdown.

