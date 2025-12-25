Redefining Aravallis: A Threat to Ecological Balance

The Congress has raised alarms over the government's recent redefinition of the Aravallis, which they claim could expose more than 90% of the hills to mining and other activities.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed concerns via social media, criticizing the disconnect between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global environmental commitments and local policies that he argues weaken environmental protections.

Ramesh claims the new definition undermines all expert opinion and risks irreversible ecological damage. Previously, he served as the environment minister and noted that the government's stance is part of a broader strategy that has included relaxing pollution norms and weakening governance frameworks meant to uphold environmental and forest laws.