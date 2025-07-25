Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government's Silence on Bihar Electoral Roll Discussion

The Congress party has expressed its dissatisfaction with the government's lack of clarity on whether there will be a parliamentary discussion about the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Gaurav Gogoi criticized the government for allegedly avoiding the issue by citing technical reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Congress party has accused the government of evading a crucial discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. According to Gaurav Gogoi, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha, the government is allegedly using 'technical reasons' to avoid bringing the issue to Parliament.

The comments came after Speaker Om Birla had a meeting with senior leaders, resulting in an agreement for the smooth running of the House starting Monday. However, issues like Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor remain unaddressed due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence.

Critics, including Gogoi, argue that the government is sidestepping accountability by claiming if the process falls under the Election Commission's jurisdiction, it is beyond parliamentary debate. This maneuver has sparked protests from opposition members alleging voter disenfranchisement through the EC exercise ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

