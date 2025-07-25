Congress Criticizes Government's Silence on Bihar Electoral Roll Discussion
The Congress party has expressed its dissatisfaction with the government's lack of clarity on whether there will be a parliamentary discussion about the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Gaurav Gogoi criticized the government for allegedly avoiding the issue by citing technical reasons.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has accused the government of evading a crucial discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. According to Gaurav Gogoi, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha, the government is allegedly using 'technical reasons' to avoid bringing the issue to Parliament.
The comments came after Speaker Om Birla had a meeting with senior leaders, resulting in an agreement for the smooth running of the House starting Monday. However, issues like Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor remain unaddressed due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence.
Critics, including Gogoi, argue that the government is sidestepping accountability by claiming if the process falls under the Election Commission's jurisdiction, it is beyond parliamentary debate. This maneuver has sparked protests from opposition members alleging voter disenfranchisement through the EC exercise ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Committees Address Cybercrime and Insolvency Amendments
Revitalizing Indian Leather: Key Reforms in Focus at Parliamentary Meeting
European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament, reports AP.
Ursula von der Leyen Survives No-Confidence Vote in EU Parliament
European Parliament Condemns China's Rare Earths Export Restrictions