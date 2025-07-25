Left Menu

U.S. Bolsters Poland's Defense with $4 Billion Loan Guarantee

The United States has granted Poland a $4 billion foreign military financing loan guarantee to facilitate investment in American-made defense systems as part of NATO alliance support.

Updated: 25-07-2025 17:55 IST
The United States has fortified its alliance with Poland by providing a substantial $4 billion foreign military financing loan guarantee, according to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

This financial maneuver is set to empower Poland, a key NATO ally, to upgrade its military capabilities with cutting-edge American-made defense systems.

The initiative underscores the U.S. commitment to strengthening defense cooperations within the alliance, aiming to enhance collective security in the region.

