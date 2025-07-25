Left Menu

Strategic Dialogue: Leaders Meet Over Kashmir Security

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai met with Jammu and Kashmir Lt Gov Manoj Sinha to discuss the security scenario in the region. The meeting underscored strategic and operational concerns amid evolving challenges in the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday to deliberate over the security conditions in the Union Territory.

In a significant strategic meeting at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, the two leaders addressed prevailing security challenges affecting the region.

Official sources highlight the discussions emphasized strengthening operational strategies to ensure stability and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

