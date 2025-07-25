Two held for beating 3 Dalit youths in UP village

Two people were arrested for allegedly beating three Dalit youths in a village here, police said on Friday. According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Musepur Jalal village during a house-warming celebration in one of the victims' houses. An argument broke out between the accused and the victims, which soon turned violent. The accused, identified as Ravi Kumar and Govind, thrashed the Dalit youths, police said. Following the incident, some local leaders staged a protest against the violence at the police station and blocked traffic on the Aligarh-Agra Highway on Thursday. They demanded justice and the arrest of the accused. Circle Officer (Iglas) Mahesh Kumar said that the situation was soon brought under control in the area. A case was registered under sections 191(2) (rioting), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt ), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused were arrested on Friday. Further investigation is underway, he added.

