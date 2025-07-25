Left Menu

Qatar and Egypt see some progress in Gaza ceasefire talks

Updated: 25-07-2025 21:56 IST
There has been some progress in the latest round of Gaza ceasefire talks, mediators Qatar and Egypt said in a joint statement on Friday. Suspending the negotiations to hold consultations before resuming talks is normal in the context of these complex negotiations, they said.

The ceasefire mediators affirmed their commitment to continuing their efforts to reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement in Gaza in partnership with the United States.

