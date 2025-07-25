Haryana govt holds consultations on draft pharma, e-waste policies to boost industry growth

The Haryana government is working on creating an industry-friendly policy framework to promote economic growth, enhance global competitiveness and ensure ease of doing business, state Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh said.

He was speaking at a stakeholder consultation meeting on the draft Haryana Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Manufacturing Policy, 2025 and the Haryana Electronics Waste Recycling Policy, 2025 at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram, an official statement said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state has undertaken several initiatives to encourage entrepreneurs and startups, Singh said.

For the convenience of business owners, 135 services have been made available online through the Invest Haryana portal. These services are monitored at a high level for timely delivery and are regularly updated based on stakeholder feedback, he said.

Highlighting the importance of the proposed e-waste policy, Singh said it aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 3R approach -- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle -- and aims to position Haryana as a key contributor to the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

He assured participants that their suggestions would be considered before finalising the policy to help establish Haryana as a leading industrial state.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department Amit Kumar Agrawal said the state is focused on developing a modern, innovation-driven and self-reliant industrial ecosystem.

"New and emerging sectors are being identified and sector-specific policies and programmes are being formulated," Agrawal said.

The meeting included discussions on strengthening the e-waste management framework, promoting recycling infrastructure, encouraging extended producer responsibility and supporting skill development and innovation in the circular economy.

Stakeholders also gave inputs on promoting domestic manufacturing of medical devices, training and infrastructure support under the Make in India initiative.

Director General of Industries and Commerce D K Behera joined the meeting via video conference, while Chief Technology Officer Nitin Bansal welcomed participants and presented highlights of the proposed policies.

The meeting was attended by the minister's advisor Virender Singh, senior officials and representatives from major industry bodies and companies, including Poly Medicure, Association of Indian Medical Devices, Mankind Pharma, Karo Sambhav, Namo E-Waste Management Limited and Yagya Industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)