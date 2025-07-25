Gita’s teachings sole path to peace amid intolerance, says Karnataka Guv

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday said in a world increasingly plagued by violence and intolerance, the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita offer the sole path towards achieving lasting peace.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mandalotsava at Rajangana in Udupi organised by Paryaya Sri Puthige Matha today.

The 48-day festival, steeped in spiritual and cultural tradition, will take place from August 1 to September 17.

"The life of Lord Krishna offers profound lessons in Dharma Yoga, Karma Yoga and Bhakti Yoga. His teachings are timeless and especially relevant in the present era of unrest," Gehlot said.

The Governor referred to Lord Krishna's guidance to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita, stating that Nishkama Karma—performing one's duty without attachment—is a value the youth must adopt. "Youngsters should embrace bhakti, kartavya and develop a fearless yet sensible mindset," he said.

He praised the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi for being a beacon of Indian cultural and spiritual heritage. Gehlot also lauded Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Sri Puthige Matha for spreading Sanatana Dharma globally through its branches.

He said festivals like the Mandalotsava not only celebrate religious traditions but also promote social harmony and instil cultural pride.

"Lord Krishna incarnated to uphold dharma and defeat adharma. His life continues to guide us towards righteousness, compassion and courage," the Governor said.

