Left Menu

UP: Man attempts to kill married ex-girlfriend, held

In retaliatory firing by police, he suffered a gunshot wound in the right leg and was arrested.A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from him, they said.The police said the two were in a relationship but the woman got married a year ago and the accused also got married around the same time.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-07-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 00:29 IST
UP: Man attempts to kill married ex-girlfriend, held
  • Country:
  • India

A man attempted to kill his married ex-girlfriend by slitting her throat in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, the police said on Friday.

While the critically injured woman is undergoing treatment at the medical college, the accused identified as Bhola alias Arun was arrested after an encounter, they said.

According to the police, Arun, a resident of the victim's village, entered her house late Thursday night and attacked her. When the police tried to stop him near Muktidham on Friday morning, Arun, who was going towards Gida, allegedly opened fire on them. In retaliatory firing by police, he suffered a gunshot wound in the right leg and was arrested.

A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from him, they said.

The police said the two were in a relationship but the woman got married a year ago and the accused also got married around the same time. However, Arun continued attachment with his ex-girlfriend caused tension in his marital life, due to which his wife left him and returned to her maternal home, they said.

Meanwhile, the woman also returned to her maternal home from her in-laws' house, the police said, adding that an argument broke out between the two that escalated.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), North Jitendra Srivastava confirmed the arrest and said that the incident appears to be related to a failed relationship and a dispute among them.

The matter is being investigated in detail, he said, adding that the seriously injured woman is undergoing treatment at the medical college.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025