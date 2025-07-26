US designates group allegedly tied to Venezuela's Maduro for supporting gangs
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 04:26 IST
The United States on Friday designated a group it said is tied to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for allegedly supporting the Tren de Aragua gang and Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, which the U.S. has named so-called foreign terrorist organizations. The group, known as the Cartel de Los Soles, is allegedly made up of high-ranking Venezuelan officials, including Maduro. The U.S. in 2020 had already charged Maduro and his allies with drug trafficking.
Venezuela's communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
