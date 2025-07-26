2 electrocuted to death in UP's Bulandshahr

Two people died after coming in contact with a high-tension power line in the Khurja area here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as 46-year-old Sumit, the owner of a dhaba, and his employee, 44-year-old Harish, they said.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the duo touched the wire hanging near the eatery, they said.

