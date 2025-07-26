Left Menu

30-year-old man found dead with multiple stab injuries in outer north Delhi

A 30-year-old man was found dead with stab wounds on his throat, chest and stomach in outer north Delhis Nangal Thakran area on Saturday, a senior police officer said.The deceased was identified as Mohit, a resident of Nangal Thakran village, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 13:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The deceased was identified as Mohit, a resident of Nangal Thakran village, he said. ''We received a PCR call on Saturday regarding the death of a man with stab injury to this chest. On reaching the spot, the police team found Mohit lying in a pool of blood with multiple wounds to his body, including throat, chest and abdomen. He was declared dead by a doctor,'' the officer said.

Police said crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and the body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

''We are scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity and questioning locals, friends and family members to identify suspects and ascertain the motive behind the crime,'' the officer said.

He said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway.

