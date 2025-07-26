Sohrai Art Shines at Rashtrapati Bhavan: Kala Utsav 2025 Honours Jharkhand's Indigenous Wall Painting Tradition

The vibrant mural tradition of Sohrai Art, rooted in the tribal heartlands of Jharkhand, took centre stage at the prestigious Rashtrapati Bhavan during the second edition of Kala Utsav 2025 – Artists in Residence Programme. This ten-day artistic residency, held from 14th to 24th July 2025, not only celebrated India’s rich folk and tribal heritage but also elevated Sohrai Art to the national spotlight.

The event was graced by the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, who visited the exhibition personally, engaging warmly with the artists. In her address, she praised their creativity and cultural contribution, stating:

“These artworks reflect the soul of India – our connection to nature, our mythology, and our community life. I deeply admire how each of you continues to uphold these invaluable traditions.”

Celebrating Jharkhand’s Artisans at the Nation’s Forefront

This year’s Kala Utsav featured ten celebrated Sohrai artists from Hazaribagh district: Ms. Rudan Devi, Ms. Anita Devi, Ms. Sita Kumari, Ms. Malo Devi, Ms. Sajwa Devi, Ms. Parvati Devi, Ms. Asha Devi, Ms. Kadmi Devi, Ms. Mohini Devi, and Ms. Reena Devi. Their art, born from rural mud walls, resonated with symbolic patterns, animals, nature, and agrarian motifs—an authentic representation of tribal identity and tradition.

Speaking about the experience, artists Ms. Malo Devi and Ms. Sajwa Devi expressed heartfelt joy:

“We are extremely happy to have been a part of this initiative. Had a great experience presenting our state’s Sohrai Art form.”

IGNCA: Behind the Cultural Renaissance

The event was meticulously coordinated by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), with notable presence from:

Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi , Member Secretary, IGNCA

Dr. Kumar Sanjay Jha , Regional Director

Mrs. Sumedha Sengupta, Project Associate, IGNCA Regional Centre, Ranchi

The President was traditionally felicitated by IGNCA with a ceremonial Jharkhandi saree, honouring tribal customs.

Crucial to the successful execution of the residency were the efforts of Project Assistants from IGNCA Ranchi – Mrs. Bolo Kumari Oraon, Mr. Prabhat Linda, and Dr. Himanshu Shekhar – who bridged the coordination between remote tribal artists and the national stage. Their support enabled these unsung artists to travel, stay, and represent their heritage at the country's highest cultural platform.

The Tradition of Sohrai: Painting as a Sacred Ritual

Sohrai Art is a sacred, seasonal tradition practiced primarily by tribal women in Jharkhand, notably during harvest and festive periods. Using natural earth pigments and bamboo sticks or chewed twigs, artists paint vibrant depictions of bulls, peacocks, elephants, tigers, deer, and geometric patterns on walls freshly plastered with cow dung and mud.

Each brushstroke of Sohrai narrates stories of fertility, nature worship, and ancestral wisdom. Unlike commercialized folk arts such as Warli or Madhubani, Sohrai has largely remained a rural, spiritual, and familial tradition, passed down orally and visually through generations.

A Cultural Breakthrough for Jharkhand

Though deeply rooted in indigenous tradition, Sohrai Art has until recently lacked institutional support and national visibility. Kala Utsav 2025 has now brought this intricate art form into the national consciousness, placing it alongside other celebrated traditions like Mithila, Warli, and Godna.

This platform not only honoured the talent of rural women painters but also highlighted the urgent need for preservation and documentation of endangered tribal knowledge systems. For Jharkhand, this marks a moment of pride, as its centuries-old tribal aesthetic has been recognised and honoured at the President’s official residence.

Looking Ahead: IGNCA’s Enduring Mission

The IGNCA, through its Regional Centre in Ranchi, continues to champion lesser-known tribal arts and provide platforms for their revival. By hosting residencies, supporting grassroots artisans, and facilitating national exposure, IGNCA has reaffirmed its commitment to cultural inclusivity and heritage preservation.

Sohrai Art’s journey from village walls to Rashtrapati Bhavan is a testament to the resilience, beauty, and spiritual depth of India’s tribal traditions—and the continued efforts of institutions and individuals who ensure these voices are not only heard but celebrated.