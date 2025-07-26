Left Menu

U.S. Slams Hong Kong's Overseas Arrest Warrants

The United States has strongly criticized Hong Kong for issuing arrest warrants for overseas activists, including U.S. residents. Secretary of State Rubio declared that national security laws shouldn't be used to intimidate Americans, denouncing the erosion of Hong Kong's promised autonomy post-1997 handover.

The United States voiced strong disapproval on Saturday over Hong Kong's issuance of arrest warrants targeting foreign-based activists, including individuals residing in the U.S. This move has prompted significant international concern.

U.S. Secretary of State Rubio firmly stated that the United States would not tolerate any attempts by the Hong Kong government to use its national security laws to silence or intimidate Americans or anyone on American soil.

He further condemned the Hong Kong administration, highlighting that its actions continued to undermine the autonomy that Beijing had promised to the people of Hong Kong following the 1997 handover.

