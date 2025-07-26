Left Menu

Jammu Development Authority's Bold Anti-Encroachment Drive

The Jammu Development Authority reclaimed over 1.8 acres of land in Nagrota village as part of an anti-encroachment initiative. Coordinating with the district administration, the effort targeted illegal mining and land misuse. Legal proceedings are underway, and public vigilance is encouraged.

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) successfully reclaimed over 1.8 acres from illegal encroachers on Saturday, in a bold action against unauthorized land occupation and mining. This operation, conducted in collaboration with Jammu's district administration, is a significant move towards curbing environmental damage and preserving public resources.

The reclaimed land, located along the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Nagrota village, had been unlawfully occupied and exploited by elements of the land mafia. The JDA has pledged to take legal action against those responsible and emphasized enhanced surveillance to prevent further encroachments.

In a related development, JDA teams dismantled temporary structures along Ring Road in Bishnah. The authority encourages residents to report any suspicious land activities, promising a commitment to transparent and responsible land management.

