Trump's Diplomatic Push: Ceasefire in Cambodia-Thailand Border Clash

In a bid to quell the escalating conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Saturday efforts to secure a ceasefire. Over three days of violence along the border have resulted in more than 30 fatalities and the displacement of 130,000 individuals.

Trump, sharing updates via social media from Scotland, communicated with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand's acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai. He issued a stern warning that trade negotiations would be stalled if hostilities continued.

The latest skirmishes have intensified a long-standing border disagreement, with both sides reporting casualties and new conflict zones. ASEAN representatives are pressing for peace, with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim backing a ceasefire proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)