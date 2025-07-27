Left Menu

Israel Resumes Airdrop Aid Amid Rising Concerns of Starvation in Gaza

Israel has restarted airdrop aid to Gaza, aiming to alleviate a looming mass starvation identified by over 100 aid agencies. Humanitarian corridors and pauses will be established to assist UN convoys. Israel insists on controlling aid delivery to avoid militant interception, inviting criticism from international figures including WHO's Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 01:20 IST
Israel Resumes Airdrop Aid Amid Rising Concerns of Starvation in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel resumed airdrop aid to Gaza on Saturday, underscoring a concerted effort to address the risk of mass starvation, emphasized by over 100 aid agencies. An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the move follows mounting criticism.

Humanitarian corridors and safety pauses are set to facilitate the movement of United Nations convoys. The Israeli military reiterated that these efforts are crucial to managing aid delivery and preventing it from reaching militant groups.

Describing the situation as "man-made mass starvation," WHO's chief highlighted international concerns. Meanwhile, over 125 deaths related to malnutrition have been reported, emphasizing the urgent need for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025