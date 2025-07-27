Israel Resumes Airdrop Aid Amid Rising Concerns of Starvation in Gaza

Israel resumed airdrop aid to Gaza on Saturday, underscoring a concerted effort to address the risk of mass starvation, emphasized by over 100 aid agencies. An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the move follows mounting criticism.

Humanitarian corridors and safety pauses are set to facilitate the movement of United Nations convoys. The Israeli military reiterated that these efforts are crucial to managing aid delivery and preventing it from reaching militant groups.

Describing the situation as "man-made mass starvation," WHO's chief highlighted international concerns. Meanwhile, over 125 deaths related to malnutrition have been reported, emphasizing the urgent need for action.

