Israel Resumes Airdrop Aid Amid Rising Concerns of Starvation in Gaza
Israel has restarted airdrop aid to Gaza, aiming to alleviate a looming mass starvation identified by over 100 aid agencies. Humanitarian corridors and pauses will be established to assist UN convoys. Israel insists on controlling aid delivery to avoid militant interception, inviting criticism from international figures including WHO's Tedros Ghebreyesus.
Israel resumed airdrop aid to Gaza on Saturday, underscoring a concerted effort to address the risk of mass starvation, emphasized by over 100 aid agencies. An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the move follows mounting criticism.
Humanitarian corridors and safety pauses are set to facilitate the movement of United Nations convoys. The Israeli military reiterated that these efforts are crucial to managing aid delivery and preventing it from reaching militant groups.
Describing the situation as "man-made mass starvation," WHO's chief highlighted international concerns. Meanwhile, over 125 deaths related to malnutrition have been reported, emphasizing the urgent need for action.
