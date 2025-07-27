Left Menu

Arab Nations Unite Against Hamas: A New Step Towards Palestinian Recognition

Arab countries are set to condemn Hamas at a U.N. event in New York to gain European recognition for Palestinian statehood. France and Saudi Arabia lead this initiative, with France planning to formally recognize Palestine. The move aims to facilitate a two-state solution and address security, governance, and reconstruction matters.

Arab Nations Unite Against Hamas: A New Step Towards Palestinian Recognition
In a groundbreaking move, Arab nations will publicly condemn Hamas and call for its disarmament during a United Nations event next week in New York. This initiative, spearheaded by France and Saudi Arabia, seeks to attract European support for recognizing Palestinian statehood, according to France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

The proposed initiative aims to bring more European countries on board, as many of them, including the UK and Germany, consider or have already recognized Palestinian statehood. French President Emmanuel Macron has stated France will formally recognize Palestine on September 21, drawing both international support and criticism.

Beyond recognition, the new plan aims to present a post-war roadmap addressing security, governance, and reconstruction aligned with the objectives of the Abraham Accords. The European Commission plans to apply pressure on Israel regarding settlement projects and humanitarian aid. France is also advocating for lifting the financial blockade on the Palestinian Authority.

