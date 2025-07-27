Left Menu

Airdrops Over Gaza: International Aid Efforts Amid Starvation Crisis

Israel's military plans to start airdropping aid in Gaza after rising starvation-related deaths. The move follows warnings of famine amid aid restrictions, drawing international criticism. Airdrops are coordinated with global organizations, but challenges persist, including military confrontations and security issues influencing aid distribution in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-07-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 03:12 IST
Airdrops Over Gaza: International Aid Efforts Amid Starvation Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's military has announced plans to commence airdrops of aid over Gaza starting Saturday night, alongside establishing humanitarian corridors for UN convoys. This decision follows rising starvation-related deaths and growing international criticism over Israeli restrictions on aid.

The plan has emerged amid months of expert warnings about famine due to ongoing Israeli restrictions. Despite the increased aid measures, the Israeli military emphasized that combat operations against Hamas in Gaza continue, denying claims of starvation in the territory.

Jordan and the UAE have requested the airdrops to primarily distribute food and milk formula. However, concerns over the efficiency and safety of airdrops have been raised. Humanitarian challenges continue as ongoing conflict and the blockade complicate the already dire situation in Gaza.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025