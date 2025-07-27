Airdrops Over Gaza: International Aid Efforts Amid Starvation Crisis

Israel's military has announced plans to commence airdrops of aid over Gaza starting Saturday night, alongside establishing humanitarian corridors for UN convoys. This decision follows rising starvation-related deaths and growing international criticism over Israeli restrictions on aid.

The plan has emerged amid months of expert warnings about famine due to ongoing Israeli restrictions. Despite the increased aid measures, the Israeli military emphasized that combat operations against Hamas in Gaza continue, denying claims of starvation in the territory.

Jordan and the UAE have requested the airdrops to primarily distribute food and milk formula. However, concerns over the efficiency and safety of airdrops have been raised. Humanitarian challenges continue as ongoing conflict and the blockade complicate the already dire situation in Gaza.