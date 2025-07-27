Controversial Appointment Sparks Debate at U.S. Institute of Peace

Darren Beattie, a senior official with a history of controversial statements, has been appointed as the acting president of the U.S. Institute of Peace. The appointment has intensified legal battles regarding the institute's future under the Trump administration.

Beattie, previously dismissed as a speechwriter during Trump's first term for his attendance at a conference linked to white nationalists, will lead the embattled organization amidst a backdrop of significant administrative tension. His appointment has been met with both political and public scrutiny, particularly given his contentious past and previous role as a right-wing website founder.

The U.S. Institute of Peace, embroiled in turmoil since Trump's attempt to dismantle it, saw its board and most employees fired in what was described as a political purge. Legal challenges continue to unfold, with the organization pushing back against the administration's efforts to control its operations. A recent court ruling in May briefly reinstated the institute's leadership, but an appeals court decision has once again left its future uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)