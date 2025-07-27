Left Menu

Campus Tragedy: Shooting at University of New Mexico Shakes Community

A shooting at a University of New Mexico dormitory kills a 14-year-old, injures a 19-year-old, and prompts an urgent manhunt. The suspect, John Fuentes, 18, is in custody facing serious charges, including first-degree murder. The incident coincides with new student orientation, escalating concerns about campus safety in Albuquerque.

Updated: 27-07-2025
A devastating shooting early Friday morning at the University of New Mexico led to the death of a 14-year-old boy and the injury of a 19-year-old, while sparking a frantic search for the suspect on campus grounds. The accused, John Fuentes, 18, has now been apprehended and charged with first-degree murder and other offenses, according to New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler.

The unfolding events led to a significant lockdown of the university's Albuquerque campus, with officials issuing shelter-in-place orders that were lifted only late into the day. Hundreds of students, amid an ongoing orientation week, were evacuated in a carefully staged operation as authorities continued their investigation near the site of the shooting.

The incident has raised alarms about safety as Mayor Tim Keller and university officials expressed their condolences. With increasing violence impacting the city, local leaders and law enforcement are calling for legislative action to address the rising criminal activity, particularly among young offenders.

